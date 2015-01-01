Abstract

BACKGROUND: Athletes in the Winter Olympic Games are subject to high injury rates given the physical demands of sports. Comprehensive data regarding injury characteristics in these athletes are limited.



PURPOSE: To summarize and analyze data regarding the incidence and characteristics of sports injuries occurring in the Winter Olympic Games. STUDY DESIGN: Scoping review; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: A systematic review of the PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure databases was conducted. Included were studies reporting the incidence of sports injuries during the Winter Olympics Games from 1995 through 2021. From 168 studies initially retrieved, 4 studies (8824 athletes, 1057 injured athletes) were included. A single-group meta-analysis of sports injury characteristics was performed, with subgroup analysis performed according to the different sports, injury locations, and injury types. Injury severity (time lost from sport) and mechanism were also assessed.



RESULT: The overall injury incidence rate (IIR) during the Winter Olympic Games was 9.6% (95% CI, 4.1%-19.8%). Snow sports were associated with the highest IIR (11.3%), with the top 3 events being the snowboard cross event in snowboarding (31.4%), the aerials event in freestyle skiing (28.6%), and the slopestyle event in snowboarding (27.7%). The most common injury locations were the knee (IIR = 20.0%; 95% CI 17.9%-22.0%), head (IIR = 10.6%; 95% CI, 9.4%-11.9%), and ankle (IIR = 8.2%; 95% CI 7.8%-8.7%). The most common injury types were contusion/hematoma/bruise (IIR = 29.9%; 95% CI 29.7%-30.0%), sprain (dislocation, subluxation, instability, ligamentous, rupture) (IIR = 21.9%; 95% CI 21.4%-22.3%), and strain (muscle rupture, tear, tendon rupture) (IIR = 11.3%; 95% CI 11.0%-11.6%). Regarding injury severity, most athletes had no time lost from sport (64.5%); 24.0% lost fewer than 7 days, and 11.5% lost more than 7 days. The most common injury mechanism was noncontact-related injury (63.3%).



CONCLUSION: In Winter Olympics sports, snow-sport injuries were more common than those associated with other sports, and the most common injury location was the knee. Most injuries did not require time loss, and the most were noncontact-related injuries.

