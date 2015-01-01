Abstract

In engineering blasting, while efficiently breaking rocks with explosives, a large amount of toxic and harmful gases are generated, which not only pollutes the production environment but also easily leads to explosion smoke poisoning accidents. It must be highly valued by engineering technicians and management personnel. To effectively control the production of harmful gases during explosive blasting, an environmentally friendly and efficient harmful gas inhibitor has been developed, and its mechanism of action has been analyzed and revealed. Through model and on-site experiments, the appropriate addition ratio and charging structure scheme were determined, and good control effects were achieved. The research results indicate that the environment in which explosives are used has a significant impact on the composition of harmful gases produced during blasting. CO, NO, and NO2 are mainly produced in natural air environments, while NH3, CO, and NO are mainly produced in underground blasting environments. As the proportion of inhibitors added increases (2%, 4%, 6%), the decrease in the concentration of harmful gases during blasting first increases and then decreases. Compared with the control experiment, the total reduction rate of harmful gas concentration is 39.23%, 68.20%, and 59.69%, respectively, and the best control effect is achieved when 4% is added. When using the developed inhibitor adding device for the full hole addition scheme, the control effect of harmful gas concentration in blasting is the best, and the decrease in harmful gas concentration reaches 62.79%~84.73% at a distance of 30m~120m. The use of harmful gas inhibitors for blasting combined with other control measures can significantly improve the blasting operation environment, enhance the safety level of production operations, and have good promotion and application value.

Language: en