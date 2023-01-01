|
Citation
Davis JP, Pedersen ER, Tucker JS, Prindle J, Dunbar MS, Seelam R, D'Amico EJ. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2023; 37(8): 1052-1065.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38108802
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Prevalence rates of cannabis use and PTSD vary, with men reporting greater cannabis use than females, females reporting higher rates of PTSD than males, and race and ethnic minority persons reporting higher rates of both cannabis and PTSD compared to non-Hispanic White individuals. This study extends our understanding of directional associations between cannabis use and PTSD from early to late young adulthood (18-26 years old) using two theoretical models: symptom-driven pathway and substance-induced pathway.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; Ethnicity; *Cannabis; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology; Minority Groups; White People