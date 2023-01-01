Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prevalence rates of cannabis use and PTSD vary, with men reporting greater cannabis use than females, females reporting higher rates of PTSD than males, and race and ethnic minority persons reporting higher rates of both cannabis and PTSD compared to non-Hispanic White individuals. This study extends our understanding of directional associations between cannabis use and PTSD from early to late young adulthood (18-26 years old) using two theoretical models: symptom-driven pathway and substance-induced pathway.



METHOD: Participants provided yearly data for 14 years, and the present study utilized data from Waves 9 through 14. Those endorsing Criterion A in at least one wave of data collection (n = 1,454) were included in the analytic sample. We used autoregressive latent trajectory with structured residuals to understand reciprocal associations for the full sample, as well as by sex and race or ethnicity.



RESULTS: For the full sample, we noted support for both symptom-driven and substance-induced pathways during early young adulthood (18-20) but only support for a symptom-driven pathway during late young adulthood (21-26). Males showed the same pattern as the full sample; however, for females, only a symptom-driven pathway during late young adulthood was found. For race and ethnic minority participants, we showed full cross-lagged effects during both early and late young adulthood and no associations for non-Hispanic White individuals.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate that both men and individuals from minoritized racial and ethnic groups are more likely to report heightened PTSD symptomology, maladaptive coping, and worsening symptoms. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

