Citation
Garofano JS, Borden L, Van Eck K, Ostrander R, Parrish C, Grados M, Chiappini EA, Reynolds EK. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38109023
Abstract
Depressed youth frequently present with comorbid symptoms. Comorbidity is related to a poorer prognosis, including treatment resistance, academic problems, risk of suicide, and overall impairment. Studies examining the latent structure of depression support the notion of multiple presentations of depressed youth; however, it is unclear how these presentations are represented among acutely impaired youth. Participants (n = 457) in this naturalistic study were admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit (Mean age = 14.33 years, SD = 1.94;76% female;46.6% Black/African-American). Selected subscales from the parent-report Behavior Assessment System for Children, Second Edition, were utilized as indicators in a latent profile analysis. Subgroups were validated based on their relationships with meaningful clinical correlates (e.g., family factors, discharge diagnosis) and further described by their associations with demographic variables. A five-class model provided the best balance of fit and parsimony. Subtypes of depressed youth included Predominantly Depressed (39.1%), Oppositional (28.2%), Severely Disruptive (12.3%), Anxious-Oppositional (11.6%), and Anxious-Withdrawn (8.8%). Comorbid symptoms were present in four of the five classes (60.9% of sample). High levels of externalizing symptoms were a prominent clinical feature associated with three classes (52.1% of the sample). Construct validity of the respective classes was demonstrated by differential association with clinical correlates, family characteristics, and demographics.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; Adolescents; Depression; Psychopathology; Latent Profile Analysis