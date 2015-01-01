Abstract

Individuals and society are dependent on transportation. Individuals move about their world for work, school, healthcare, social activities, religious and athletic events, and so much more. Society requires the movement of goods, food, medicine, etc. for basic needs, commerce, cultural and political exchanges, and all of its dynamic, complex elements. To meet these critical daily demands, the transportation system operates globally and around-the-clock. Regardless of their role, a basic requirement for the individuals operating the transportation system is that they are awake and at optimal alertness. This applies to individuals driving their own cars, riding a bike or motorcycle, as well as pilots of commercial aircraft, train engineers, long-haul truck drivers, and air traffic controllers. Alert operators are a basic requirement for a safe and effective transportation system. Decades of scientific and operational research have demonstrated that the 24/7 scheduling demands on operators and passengers of our transportation system create sleep and circadian disruptions that reduce alertness and performance and cause serious safety problems. These challenges underly the longstanding interest in transportation safety by the sleep and circadian scientific community. An area currently offering perhaps the most significant opportunities and challenges in transportation safety involves vehicle technology innovations. This paper provides an overview of these latest innovations with a focus on sleep-relevant issues and opportunities. Drowsy driving is discussed, along with fatigue management in round-the-clock transportation operations. Examples of cases where technology innovations could improve or complicate sleep issues are discussed, and ongoing sleep challenges and new safety opportunities are considered.

