Abstract

The concept of "fatherhood" in many African countries has traditionally been understood in terms of instrumental support to one's family, most notably, financial provision. However, in Sierra Leone and elsewhere, this narrow understanding of fatherhood is changing as a result of shifting demographic trends and responses to recent crises such as the Ebola pandemic and the aftermath of a civil war. Very little is understood about how male former children associated with armed forces and armed groups (CAAFAG) are navigating fatherhood and understanding their roles as fathers, particularly as many have grown up without fathers or parents themselves and experienced violence. Our study builds upon previous ethnographic research in Sierra Leone, and uses a phenomenological approach to understand 1) the meaning and importance of fatherhood to former child soldiers in Sierra Leone, 2) what fatherhood looks like normatively and ideally, with attention to norms about nurturing care as well as violence, and 3) how ideals of fatherhood may or may not be in tension with socioeconomic circumstances. We find that CAAFAG fathers in Sierra Leone are committed to providing emotional support, encouragement, and a loving upbringing in addition to striving to provide financially. CAAFAG fathers experienced the greatest tension between their ideals of fatherhood and their socio-economic circumstances in terms of financial support, such as paying school fees. In other words, fathers felt inhibited in becoming the types of fathers they hoped to be due to their experiences in a post-conflict, resource-constrained environment.

Language: en