Abstract

Suicide among women is a growing problem in Trinidad and Tobago. Despite efforts to reduce suicide, the etiology of suicidal behaviors in this region has rarely been examined. Using the National Women's Health Survey for Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 (n = 1,079), this study examined the causes of suicidality through concepts contained in Agnew's general strain theory, such as negative stimuli (i.e., intimate partner violence [IPV]) and negative emotion (i.e., depression). By estimating structural equation models, this study found that IPV was strongly related to depression and suicidality. Particularly, depression mediated the effect of IPV on suicidality.

Language: en