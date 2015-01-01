Abstract

BackgroundThere is uncertainty around the costs and health impacts of undiagnosed mental health problems.AimsUsing survey data, we aim to understand the costs and health-related quality-of-life decrements from undiagnosed anxiety/depression.



METHODWe analysed survey data from two waves of the North West Coast Household Health Survey, which included questions on disease, medications, and Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9) and Generalised Anxiety Disorder 7 (GAD-7) scores (depression and anxiety scales). People were judged as having undiagnosed anxiety/depression problems if they scored ≥5 on the PHQ-9 or GAD-7, and did not declare a mental health issue or antidepressant prescription. Linear regression for EuroQol 5-Dimension 3-Level (EQ-5D-3L) index scores, and Tweedie regression for health and social care costs, were used to estimate the impact of undiagnosed mental health problems, controlling for age, gender, deprivation and other health conditions.



RESULTSAround 26.5% of participants had undiagnosed anxiety/depression. The presence of undiagnosed anxiety/depression was associated with reduced EQ-5D-3L index scores (0.040 lower on average) and increased costs (£250 ($310) per year on average). Using a higher cut-off score of 10 on the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 for undiagnosed anxiety/depression had similar increased costs but a greater reduction in EQ-5D-3L index scores (0.076 on average), indicating a larger impact on health-related quality of life.



CONCLUSIONSHaving undiagnosed anxiety or depression increases costs and reduces health-related quality of life. Reducing stigma and increasing access to cost-effective treatments will have population health benefits.

Language: en