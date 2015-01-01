|
Citation
|
Jin J, Huang H, Yuan C, Li Y, Zou G, Xue H. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2023; 40: e100306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Real-time prediction of crash risk is an effective method for enhancing traffic safety, but it is not fully explored in freeway tunnels. A two-stage deep learning modeling framework comprising a preliminary exploration stage and a prediction and analysis stage is proposed for real-time crash risk prediction in freeway tunnels. A random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances is used in the preliminary exploration stage to investigate the unobserved heterogeneity and influence mechanism of precursors on real-time crash risk. In the prediction and analysis stage, a random deep and cross network model considering feature interactions and unobserved heterogeneities is developed to predict and analyze real-time crash risk, which is interpreted by the shapley additive explanations approach. The multi-source fusion dataset, collected from the Caltrans performance measurement system and the weather information website, is used to validate the proposed framework for exploring real-time crash risk in freeway tunnels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash precursors; Interpretable deep learning; Random deep and cross network; Random parameters logit model; Real-time crash risk; Tunnel traffic safety