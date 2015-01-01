|
Citation
|
Lam NN, Hung NT, Khanh NN. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(3): 183-187.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Analyse de coût de prise en charge des brûlés graves et des facteurs l'influençant
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study analyzed the structure and determined the factors affecting the cost of treatment of severe burns patients. The results showed that the average total costs for a patient was 3275.9 USD. The daily cost of hospitalization was 113.3 USD, the treatment cost for 1% burn surface area was 109.5 USD with the highest proportion for medication and consumable medical equipment (43.2%), followed by surgery and procedures (30.2%). The treatment costs increased with increasing age, burn extent and deep burn area (p <.05) and were significantly higher in the group of patients with inhalation injury, electrical burns and in non-survivors (p <.01). Multivariate regression analysis found that burn extent, deep burn area and inha- lation injury independently influenced the treatment cost of burn patients.
Language: en