Abstract

This study analyzed the structure and determined the factors affecting the cost of treatment of severe burns patients. The results showed that the average total costs for a patient was 3275.9 USD. The daily cost of hospitalization was 113.3 USD, the treatment cost for 1% burn surface area was 109.5 USD with the highest proportion for medication and consumable medical equipment (43.2%), followed by surgery and procedures (30.2%). The treatment costs increased with increasing age, burn extent and deep burn area (p <.05) and were significantly higher in the group of patients with inhalation injury, electrical burns and in non-survivors (p <.01). Multivariate regression analysis found that burn extent, deep burn area and inha- lation injury independently influenced the treatment cost of burn patients.



Keywords: burn, treatment cost, influence factors





Cette étude a analysé le coût global de la prise en charge d'un brûlé grave ainsi que les impu- tations et les paramètres associés aux dépenses. Le coût moyen est de 3 275,9$ (113,3$/ % SB/j). Les médi- caments et les consommables représentent 43,2 % du total ; le coût des chirurgies 30,2 %. Le coût augmente avec l'âge, la surface brûlée et la profondeur (p < 0,05). Il est significativement plus élevé en cas d'inha- lation de fumées, de brûlure électrothermique et en cas de brûlure fatale (p < 0,01). En analyse multivariée, la surface brûlée, la profondeur et l'inhalation de fumée sont des facteurs indépendants d'augmentation du coût de traitement.



Mots-clés: brûlure, traitement, coût, paramètres d'influence

