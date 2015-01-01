SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lam NN, Hung NT, Khanh NN. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(3): 183-187.

Analyse de coût de prise en charge des brûlés graves et des facteurs l'influençant

This study analyzed the structure and determined the factors affecting the cost of treatment of severe burns patients. The results showed that the average total costs for a patient was 3275.9 USD. The daily cost of hospitalization was 113.3 USD, the treatment cost for 1% burn surface area was 109.5 USD with the highest proportion for medication and consumable medical equipment (43.2%), followed by surgery and procedures (30.2%). The treatment costs increased with increasing age, burn extent and deep burn area (p <.05) and were significantly higher in the group of patients with inhalation injury, electrical burns and in non-survivors (p <.01). Multivariate regression analysis found that burn extent, deep burn area and inha- lation injury independently influenced the treatment cost of burn patients.

Keywords: burn, treatment cost, influence factors


Cette étude a analysé le coût global de la prise en charge d'un brûlé grave ainsi que les impu- tations et les paramètres associés aux dépenses. Le coût moyen est de 3 275,9$ (113,3$/ % SB/j). Les médi- caments et les consommables représentent 43,2 % du total ; le coût des chirurgies 30,2 %. Le coût augmente avec l'âge, la surface brûlée et la profondeur (p < 0,05). Il est significativement plus élevé en cas d'inha- lation de fumées, de brûlure électrothermique et en cas de brûlure fatale (p < 0,01). En analyse multivariée, la surface brûlée, la profondeur et l'inhalation de fumée sont des facteurs indépendants d'augmentation du coût de traitement.

Mots-clés: brûlure, traitement, coût, paramètres d'influence


