Abstract

Here we present a case of a 52-year-old female patient who was admitted to the Clinic in December 2021 due to the presence of right side facial burns which were caused by a cigarette lighter under suspicious con- ditions. Her past medical history revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 20 and was hos- pitalized multiple times for the treatment of manic episodes. The last psychiatric hospitalization took place in October 2021. She had deep second-degree burns on the right side of the face, head and neck, with a total body surface area involvement of approximately 3%. On hospital day 18, she was found unresponsive, dyspnoic, with no palpable pulse and measurable tension. Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring revealed sinus bradycardia fol- lowed by cardiac asystole. After the first few minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, heart and lung action was re-established. Due to the presence of ECG changes in the form of ST depression and negative T waves in V2-V6, D1 and aVL, also higher blood level of high sensitivity troponin T, she was urgently transported to the Coronary Unit where she was diagnosed with non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction. On hospital day 27, due to the presence of sub-febrile temperature and non-productive cough, she was tested for COVID-19 infection and transported to the COVID Hospital Batajnica. She was discharged with stable laboratory parameters and normal chest radiography 37 days following initial admission. Considering the great psychological impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive mental health support and regular monitoring of critical groups is indicated.



Keywords: burn injuries, COVID-19, bipolar disorder



===



Nous présentons le cas d'une femme de 52 ans hospitalisée en décembre 2021 pour brûlures par briquet de la partie droite du visage, survenue dans des circonstances suspectes. Le diagnostic de trouble bipolaire avait été posé sur elle à l'âge de 20 ans et elle a été hospitalisée à de multiples reprises en raison d'épisodes maniaques, la dernière fois en octobre 2021. Les brûlures, profondes, siégeaient au niveau de la partie droite du cou, du visage et du cuir chevelu, représentant 3% de sa SCT. À j18, elle est retrouvée inconsciente, dyspnéique, sans pouls pal- pable ni pression artérielle mesurable. L'ECG montre une bradycardie sinusale puis une asystole. Le ressuscitation est un succès en quelques minutes. On observe un sous-décalage de ST en D1, aVL et de V2 à V6 ainsi qu'un mou- vement de troponine motivant son transfert en cardiologie, où le diagnostic d'infarctus du myocarde est posé. A J27, le diagnostic d'infection à COVID-19 est avéré, à la suite d'un syndrome fébrile et d'une toux sèche, elle est transférée à l'hôpital Batajnica. Elle sort à J37, avec une biologie et une radiographie thoracique normales. En raison des conséquences psychologiques de la pandémie COVID-19, un support psychologique doit pouvoir être largement disponible et les populations les plus à risque doivent être régulièrement suivies.



Mots-clés : brûlure, COVID-19, troubles bipolaires

Language: en