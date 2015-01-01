|
Citation
|
Sljivic S, Zdanski C, Williams F, Nizamani R, King B. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(3): 257-260.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Un cas rare de brûlure oropharyngée par pistolet lance- fusée
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Flare gun injuries are rare, and patients often present with complex trauma that may require multiple operative interventions. Our objective is to explore a case of a 15-year-old male, who presented with second-degree flame burns to the face, left upper extremity and bilateral hands, as well as third-degree burns to the oropharynx and a tongue laceration after a flare gun was discharged into his mouth. The patient underwent multiple debridements of the oral cavity and oropharynx, and his hospital course was complicated by an intra-oral abscess. He eventually made a full recovery and was discharged. This case not only illustrates the need for early operative intervention, but it also underscores the need for awareness campaigns that highlight the dangers of flare guns and similar devices.
Language: en