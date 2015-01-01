Abstract

Flare gun injuries are rare, and patients often present with complex trauma that may require multiple operative interventions. Our objective is to explore a case of a 15-year-old male, who presented with second-degree flame burns to the face, left upper extremity and bilateral hands, as well as third-degree burns to the oropharynx and a tongue laceration after a flare gun was discharged into his mouth. The patient underwent multiple debridements of the oral cavity and oropharynx, and his hospital course was complicated by an intra-oral abscess. He eventually made a full recovery and was discharged. This case not only illustrates the need for early operative intervention, but it also underscores the need for awareness campaigns that highlight the dangers of flare guns and similar devices.



Keywords: oropharyngeal burn, trauma, flare gun injury, tongue laceration



Les blessures par pistolet lance-fusée sont rares. Les patients souffrent fréquemment de blessures complexes nécessitant de multiples interventions. Nous présentons le cas d'un adolescent de 15 ans se pré- sentant avec des brûlures par flamme de la face, du membre supérieur gauche et des 2 mains (2ème degré) ainsi qu'une atteinte au 3ème de degré de l'oropharynx et une lacération de langue, consécutivement à la mise à feu intrabuccale d'un pistolet lance-fusée. Il a nécessité de multiples débridements des atteintes buc- cale et pharyngée, l'évolution ayant été compliquée par plusieurs abcès. Il est finalement sorti guéri. Cette observation illustre d'une part la nécessité d'une prise en chirurgicale précoce. Elle souligne la nécessité de campagnes d'information sur la dangerosité des pistolets lance-fusée et matériels similaires.



Mots-clés: brûlure oropharyngée, traumatisme, pistolet lance-fusée, lacération linguale

