Wilson JJ, Awad L, Allison K. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(4): 276-280.
Utilisation D'une pièce de monnaie pour évaluer les petites brûlures pédiatriques
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
A review of paediatric burns in our burns facility in the United Kingdom demonstrated variable accuracy of size, and a majority documented as <1% total body surface area (TBSA). Accurate assessment is important for medical records, clinical management and non-accidental injuries. We propose to assess burn size with a coin-based system, where small burns are described by single/multiple sterling coins. Participants were asked about their confidence in evaluating small paediatric burns. Participants were given ten scenarios which included photographs of paediatric patients with small burns. They were asked to assess burn size in their normal manner (TBSA, measurement) and with a coin-based system. The 'burns' were drawn on children based on a given coin size and percentage so that the accuracy of the participant's answer was quantifiable. Participants provided qualitative feedback in a questionnaire on the coin-based system. Thirty nurses and medical staff of varying seniority actively involved in referral/management of paediatric burns took part, creating over 300 responses. In preliminary questions, 66% of participants did not feel confident in estimating paediatric burns and 83% needed to refer to a paediatric burns chart. Accuracy of burn size using TBSA and the coin-based system was 45% and 67%, respectively. The majority (97%) stated estimating size was easier, and 93% found it more accurate. A total of 87% found communication between colleagues easier.
Language: en