Abstract

A review of paediatric burns in our burns facility in the United Kingdom demonstrated variable accuracy of size, and a majority documented as <1% total body surface area (TBSA). Accurate assessment is important for medical records, clinical management and non-accidental injuries. We propose to assess burn size with a coin-based system, where small burns are described by single/multiple sterling coins. Participants were asked about their confidence in evaluating small paediatric burns. Participants were given ten scenarios which included photographs of paediatric patients with small burns. They were asked to assess burn size in their normal manner (TBSA, measurement) and with a coin-based system. The 'burns' were drawn on children based on a given coin size and percentage so that the accuracy of the participant's answer was quantifiable. Participants provided qualitative feedback in a questionnaire on the coin-based system. Thirty nurses and medical staff of varying seniority actively involved in referral/management of paediatric burns took part, creating over 300 responses. In preliminary questions, 66% of participants did not feel confident in estimating paediatric burns and 83% needed to refer to a paediatric burns chart. Accuracy of burn size using TBSA and the coin-based system was 45% and 67%, respectively. The majority (97%) stated estimating size was easier, and 93% found it more accurate. A total of 87% found communication between colleagues easier.



RESULTS highlight the improved assessment of small burns in our hospital using a coin-based approach in comparison to TBSA, and could facilitate accurate communication between health care professionals.



Keywords: burns assessment, small burns, paediatric burns, coin system



===



En revoyant les évaluations de SB des brûlures pédiatrique dans notre centre du Royaume Uni, nous avons constaté une grande variabilité quant à leur exactitude, avec une majorité d'entre elles touchant moins de 1%. Hors, une évaluation exacte est nécessaire pour la stratégie thérapeutique, la bonne tenue du dossier et sur le plan légal (en particulier après brûlure non accidentelle). Nous proposons, pour ces petites brûlures, une évaluation utilisant la taille d'une pièce de monnaie. Les volontaires à cette étude se sont vus remettre 10 scenarii de petites brûlures, photos à l'appui. Il leur était demandé d'évaluer la SB comme à leur habitude et en utilisant le système de taille de pièce (avec multiples si nécessaire), et d'estimer l'intérêt de l'évaluation " à la pièce ". Trente personnels (médecins et infirmières) expérimentés ont participé, gé- nérant réponses. En préambule, 66% des participants s'estimaient peu fiables quand à l'évaluation des SB de l'enfant et 83% utilisaient des tables spécifiques. L'exactitude de l'évaluation était de 45% avec les tech- niques habituelles et 67% à la pièce. La grande majorité estimait que la mesure à la pièce facilitait l'éva- luation (97%), la rendait plus précise (93%) et facilitait les transmissions (87%). L'évaluation à la pièce des brûlures pédiatriques pourrait la rendre plus précise et faciliter la communication entre professionnels.



Mots-clés : surface brûlée, brûlure mineure, enfant, pièce de monnaie

Language: en