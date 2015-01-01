Abstract

The elderly population is on the increase globally according to the current global demographic changes and is more vulnerable to burn injuries. Despite recent advances in burn care, the outcome of burns in the elderly has only marginally improved when compared with children and younger adults. The objective of this study was to determine the patterns and outcomes of burns in the elderly and eventually proffer pre- vention strategies. A retrospective review of all the elderly (65 years and older) burn patients managed at the Burn Centre of National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi Lagos (NOHIL) between January 2015 and De- cember 2019 was performed. The socio-demographic data, clinical information surrounding the burn injury and management were extracted from the medical records, analyzed and presented. A total of 21 patients were included in this study, with a male to female ratio of 1:1.1. Flame burns represented the commonest cause of burns (85.7%) and the majority had pre-injury comorbidities (57.1%). All the patients with %TBSA of less than 40% were successfully managed and discharged while death occurred in all the patients with %TBSA of 40% and above, with a mortality rate of 11.1%. This study provided an epidemiological profile of elderly burn patients in Nigeria. One in five burn admissions is elderly, with flame burns being the major cause of burns. Most of the burns occurred indoors and were related to cooking activities. Prevention strate- gies were recommended to improve home safety and make the home a safer place for the elderly.



Keywords: elderly burns, burns epidemiology, burns prevention



===



La population âgée, plus fragile face aux brûlures, est en augmentation. Les progrès dans la prise en charge des brûlures on surtout profité aux enfants et aux adultes jeunes, assez peu aux personnes âgées. Le but de cette étude est de caractériser les brûlures des personnes âgées afin de déterminer des stratégies de prévention. Il s'agit d'une étude rétrospective concernant les patients âgés de 65 ans et plus pris en charge dans le CTB national, situé au sein de l'hôpital orthopédique national Igobi de Lagos, entre janvier 2015 et décembre 2019. Nous présentons les données socio - démographiques, cliniques et de prise en charge retrouvées dans les dossiers des 21 patients retrouvés. Il y avait 1,1 homme pour 1 femme. La grande majorité (85,7%) des brûlures est due à une flamme et 57,1% des patients sont comorbides. Seuls des patients brûlés sur >40% SCT sont morts, avec une mortalité globale de 11,1%. Les brûlures de la per- sonne âgée survenant le plus souvent à domicile, par flamme, lors des activités de cuisine, c'est sur la sé- curité anti - incendie au domicile que doit porter la prévention des brûlures touchant cette population.



Mots-clés : brûlure, personne âgée, épidémiologie, prévention

Language: en