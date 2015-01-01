Abstract

Self-immolation is a violent way of committing suicide. Few studies have focused on this phenomenon in children. The aim of this study was to determine the epidemiological profile of children who committed suicide by fire. A retrospective descriptive study was conducted in an intensive burn care department in Tunis, over a period of 10 years (2011-2020). Of a total 3077 patients, 761 were admitted for burns by suicide attempt, among them 62 children and adolescents (8%). The number was on average six per year. The highest annual prevalence was noted in 2011 (27% of cases). The mean age was 16 and a half years old. The majority of cases were adolescents aged 15 or older. There is a male predominance (sex ratio:3). Total burn surface area (TBSA) was on average 44%. The act of self-immolation occurred in public places in 58% of cases. Socio-economic environment was unfavorable in 60% of cases. The suicidal act of self-immolation was due to a family conflict in 34% of cases (n=21). Seven patients (11%) had a history of mental illness. Forty-three patients (70%) required mechanical ventilation. The length of hospital stay was on average 30 days. The mortality rate was 56.5%. In conclusion, self-immolation is frequent in the pediatric population; it induces severe burns associated with a poor prognosis.



Keywords: pediatric, self-immolation, suicide, burns



L' immolation est un moyen de suicide particulièrement violent. Peu d'études se sont penchées sur ce phénomène chez l'enfant. Cette étude a pour but de déterminer le profil des enfants recourant au feu pour se suicider. Il s'agit d'une étude rétrospective réalisée sur une période de 10 ans (2011-2020) dans la réanimation spécifique du CTB de Tunis. Sur 3 077 patients admis, 761 avaient réalisé une tentative de suicide (TS) parmi lesquels 62 (8%) enfants ou adolescents. Vingt-sept pour cent des cas sont survenus en 2011 (6/an en moyenne). L'âge moyen est de 16 ans 1/2, la majorité des patients étant des adolescents de 15 ans ou plus. On observe un prédominance masculine (3M/1F). La surface atteinte moyenne représente 44% SCT. La TS est réalisée dans un espace public dans 58% des cas. Le contexte socio - économique est considéré défavo- rable dans 60% des cas, avec un contexte de conflit familial à l'origine de 34% (21 fois) des TS. Sept patients (11%) avaient un passé psychiatrique. Quarante - trois patients (70%) ont eu besoin de ventilation mécanique. La durée moyenne de séjour a été de 30 j, la mortalité de 56,5%. En conclusion, les TS par le feu ne sont pas rares chez les enfants. Elles entraînent des brûlures graves, au pronostic péjoratif.



Mots-clés : enfants, flamme, suicide, brûlure

