Fredj H, Tarchella D, Mokline A, Ben Saad M, Gasri B, Jami I, Messsadi AA. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(4): 307-312.
Suicide par le feu chez l'enfant
Self-immolation is a violent way of committing suicide. Few studies have focused on this phenomenon in children. The aim of this study was to determine the epidemiological profile of children who committed suicide by fire. A retrospective descriptive study was conducted in an intensive burn care department in Tunis, over a period of 10 years (2011-2020). Of a total 3077 patients, 761 were admitted for burns by suicide attempt, among them 62 children and adolescents (8%). The number was on average six per year. The highest annual prevalence was noted in 2011 (27% of cases). The mean age was 16 and a half years old. The majority of cases were adolescents aged 15 or older. There is a male predominance (sex ratio:3). Total burn surface area (TBSA) was on average 44%. The act of self-immolation occurred in public places in 58% of cases. Socio-economic environment was unfavorable in 60% of cases. The suicidal act of self-immolation was due to a family conflict in 34% of cases (n=21). Seven patients (11%) had a history of mental illness. Forty-three patients (70%) required mechanical ventilation. The length of hospital stay was on average 30 days. The mortality rate was 56.5%. In conclusion, self-immolation is frequent in the pediatric population; it induces severe burns associated with a poor prognosis.
Language: en