Citation
Cherkaoui GB, Ankiz A, Oufkir AA. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(4): 313-316.
Vernacular Title
Brûlure par explosion de casque audio
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The explosion of headphones is a rare incident, not reported in the literature, and is responsible for serious burns involving functional and aesthetic consequences with a major psychological impact. We report here the case of a young boy in order to raise awareness in the population and draw attention to these risks.
Language: fr