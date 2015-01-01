SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cherkaoui GB, Ankiz A, Oufkir AA. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(4): 313-316.

Vernacular Title

Brûlure par explosion de casque audio

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The explosion of headphones is a rare incident, not reported in the literature, and is responsible for serious burns involving functional and aesthetic consequences with a major psychological impact. We report here the case of a young boy in order to raise awareness in the population and draw attention to these risks.

===

L'explosion de casque audio est un incident rare, non rapporté dans la littérature, responsable de brûlure grave mettant en jeu le pronostic fonctionnel et esthétique avec un retentissement psychologique majeur. Nous rapportons ici le cas d'un jeune garçon dans le but de sensibiliser la population et attirer l'attention sur ce risque


Language: fr
