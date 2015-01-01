Abstract

This descriptive observational study aims to describe the epidemiological profile of children hos- pitalized for burns in Guyana, a French district which does not have a burn treatment centre, and direct prevention towards the populations most at risk. Retrospective analysis of 665 hospitalizations was made thanks to the coding of patients aged 0 to 18, hospitalized for burns between January 2010 and December 2022 at Cayenne Hospital Centre. Univariate and multivariate descriptive analyses were carried out on age, sex, municipality of origin, date of burn, duration of hospitalization, mode of burn, location, percentage and depth of burn. A total 416 children with "burn" coding were hospitalized over this period and 358 patients were included. Burns were more common in males (58%) and in children under 6 (75%). A majority of patients were townspeople and lived on the coast (70%). 9.5% of patients were transferred to Trousseau Hospital in Paris for more specialized care. 61% of burns were caused by hot water and 16.5% by flames. Duration of hospitalization was on average 8 days and the burnt skin surface was 9.5%. Children under 2 years old living in Cayenne and its suburbs are the most at risk of burns, but the most serious burns requiring a transfer to Paris are found in children over 3 years old living on the Maroni River and playing with flammable products.



Cette étude observationnelle descriptive a pour but de décrire le profil épidémiologique des enfants hospitalisés pour brûlure en Guyane, collectivité territoriale française ne disposant pas de Centre de Traitement des Brûlés, afin d'orienter la prévention vers les populations les plus à risque. L'analyse rétrospective de 665 hos- pitalisations de patients âgés de 0 à 18 ans hospitalisés pour brûlure au Centre Hospitalier de Cayenne entre Janvier 2010 et décembre 2022 a été réalisée grâce aux données du PMSI. Des analyses descriptives uni et multivariées ont été réalisées sur l'âge, le sexe, la commune d'origine, la date de la brûlure, la durée d'hospitalisation, le mode de brûlure, la localisation, le pourcentage et la profondeur de la brûlure. Quatre cent seize enfants avec un code "brûlure" ont été hospitalisés sur cette période et 358 patients ont été inclus. Les brûlures étaient plus fréquentes chez les garçons (58%) et les enfants de moins de 6 ans (72%). Une majorité des patients étaient citadins et ha- bitaient sur le littoral (70%). Un peu moins de 10% (9,5%) des patients ont été transférés à l'hôpital Trousseau de Paris pour une prise en charge plus spécialisée. Les brûlures étaient causées dans 61,5% des cas par de l'eau chaude et 16,5% par des flammes. La durée d'hospitalisation était en moyenne de 8 jours et la surface cutanée brûlée de 9,5%. Les enfants de moins de 2 ans vivant à Cayenne et sa banlieue étaient les plus à risque de brûlure, mais les brûlures les plus graves, nécessitant un transfert dans un centre spécialisé, étaient plus fréquentes chez les enfants de plus de 3 ans habitant le long du fleuve Maroni et jouant avec des produits inflammables.



Mots-clés: épidémiologie, brûlure, pédiatrie, prévention

Language: fr