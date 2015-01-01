|
Citation
Martz N, Sika A, Guemaleu P, Elenga N, Quet F. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(4): 293-298.
Vernacular Title
Épidémiologie des enfants hospitalises pour brûlure en Guyane
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This descriptive observational study aims to describe the epidemiological profile of children hos- pitalized for burns in Guyana, a French district which does not have a burn treatment centre, and direct prevention towards the populations most at risk. Retrospective analysis of 665 hospitalizations was made thanks to the coding of patients aged 0 to 18, hospitalized for burns between January 2010 and December 2022 at Cayenne Hospital Centre. Univariate and multivariate descriptive analyses were carried out on age, sex, municipality of origin, date of burn, duration of hospitalization, mode of burn, location, percentage and depth of burn. A total 416 children with "burn" coding were hospitalized over this period and 358 patients were included. Burns were more common in males (58%) and in children under 6 (75%). A majority of patients were townspeople and lived on the coast (70%). 9.5% of patients were transferred to Trousseau Hospital in Paris for more specialized care. 61% of burns were caused by hot water and 16.5% by flames. Duration of hospitalization was on average 8 days and the burnt skin surface was 9.5%. Children under 2 years old living in Cayenne and its suburbs are the most at risk of burns, but the most serious burns requiring a transfer to Paris are found in children over 3 years old living on the Maroni River and playing with flammable products.
Language: fr