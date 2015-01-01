Abstract

Burns are a public health concern burdening the healthcare delivery system across the globe. Mortality rates are significant outcome parameters after a burn injury. The objective of the current study was to analyze the characteristics of the patients admitted to our burn care center and identify the factors related to mortality in the burn patients. This was a cross-sectional single-center study involving a retrospective analysis of mortality rates in burn patients over a period of 15 years from July 2007 to December 2021. During the study period, 7,866 burn patients were admitted to the ICU of the burn care center. Patients who died [Group 1] were compared to the group of survivors (control cases [Group 2]) to ascertain the contributing factors that might forecast a high risk for mortality. The mortality rate was calculated as 23.16% (1,822/7,866). The majority of the patients (both groups) had a total body surface area (TBSA) of >50% (p 0.001). The average duration of stay at the burn care center was 15.5 days for the survivors' group (Group 2) while it was 11.4 days for the patients who died (Group 1) during the course of their treatment. About 23.16% of all admitted patients died mostly from flame burns, and sepsis was the commonest cause of death. Patients with risk factors should be classified as high risk for mortality at the time of ICU admission. It is necessary to initiate educational and awareness programs for sensitization related to the prevention of burn injuries.

