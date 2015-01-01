Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore factors associated with early age at entry into sex work, among a cohort of female sex workers (FSWs) in Nairobi, Kenya.



BACKGROUND: Younger age at sex work initiation increases the risk of HIV acquisition, condom non-use, violence victimisation and alcohol and/or substance use problems. This study aimed to understand factors in childhood and adolescence that shape the vulnerability to underage sex work initiation.



DESIGN: Building on previous qualitative research with this cohort, analysis of behavioural-biological cross-sectional data using hierarchical logistic regression. PARTICIPANTS AND MEASURES: FSWs aged 18-45 years were randomly selected from seven Sex Workers Outreach Programme clinics in Nairobi, and between June and December 2019, completed a baseline behavioural-biological survey. Measurement tools included WHO Adverse Childhood Experiences, Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test and questionnaires on sociodemographic information, sexual risk behaviours and gender-based violence. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression were conducted using hierarchical modelling.



RESULTS: Of the 1003 FSWs who participated in the baseline survey (response rate 96%), 176 (17.5%) initiated sex work while underage (<18 years). In the multivariable analysis, factors associated with entering sex work while underage included incomplete secondary school education (aOR=2.82; 95% CI=1.69 to 4.73), experiencing homelessness as a child (aOR=2.20; 95% CI=1.39 to 3.48), experiencing childhood physical or sexual violence (aOR=1.85; 95% CI=1.09 to 3.15), young age of sexual debut (≤15 years) (aOR=5.03; 95% CI=1.83 to 13.79) and being childless at time of sex work initiation (aOR=9.80; 95% CI=3.60 to 26.66).



CONCLUSIONS: Lower education level and childhood homelessness, combined with sexual violence and sexual risk behaviours in childhood, create pathways to underage initiation into sex work. Interventions designed for girls and young women at these pivotal points in their lives could help prevent underage sex work initiation and their associated health, social and economic consequences.



