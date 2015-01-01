Abstract

Children with chronic illnesses report being bullied by peers, yet little is known about bullying among children with heart conditions. Using 2018-2020 National Survey of Children's Health data, the prevalence and frequency of being bullied in the past year (never; annually or monthly; weekly or daily) were compared between children aged 6-17 years with and without heart conditions. Among children with heart conditions, associations between demographic and health characteristics and being bullied, and prevalence of diagnosed anxiety or depression by bullying status were examined. Differences were assessed with chi-square tests and multivariable logistic regression using predicted marginals to produce adjusted prevalence ratios and 95% confidence intervals. Weights yielded national estimates. Of 69,428 children, 2.2% had heart conditions. Children with heart conditions, compared to those without, were more likely to be bullied (56.3% and 43.3% respectively; adjusted prevalence ratio [95% confidence interval] = 1.3 [1.2, 1.4]) and bullied more frequently (weekly or daily = 11.2% and 5.3%; p < 0.001). Among children with heart conditions, characteristics associated with greater odds of weekly or daily bullying included ages 9-11 years compared to 15-17 years (3.4 [2.0, 5.7]), other genetic or inherited condition (1.7 [1.0, 3.0]), ever overweight (1.7 [1.0, 2.8]), and a functional limitation (4.8 [2.7, 8.5]). Children with heart conditions who were bullied, compared to never, more commonly had anxiety (40.1%, 25.9%, and 12.8%, respectively) and depression (18.0%, 9.3%, and 4.7%; p < 0.01 for both).



FINDINGS highlight the social and psychological needs of children with heart conditions.

Language: en