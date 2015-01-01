|
Abstract
|
This study examined the effects of an integrative housing intervention (Ecologically Based Treatment, EBT - independent housing and supportive services) on the co-occurring pattern of housing stability and parenting stress among a sample of substance-using mothers who experience homelessness and have young children in their care. The association between the co-occurring patterns of housing stability and parenting stress and child internalizing and externalizing behaviors was also examined. Mothers were randomized to one of the three conditions: EBT (n = 80), Housing-only (HOU; n = 80), or Services as Usual (SAU; n = 80). Follow-up assessments were completed at 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-months post-baseline. The dual-trajectory latent class growth analyses identified five subgroups of co-occurring patterns: low-greatly improved housing paired with moderate-improved parenting stress, low-greatly improved housing paired with high-improved parenting stress, low-moderately improved housing paired with moderate-static parenting stress, low-worse housing paired with moderate-improved parenting stress, and low-worse housing paired with high-static parenting stress.
children's behavior problems; homeless mothers; housing stability; parenting stress; randomized controlled trial