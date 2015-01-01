SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang J, Wu Q, Feng X, Ford J, Famelia R, Slesnick N. Fam. Process 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/famp.12954

38110798

This study examined the effects of an integrative housing intervention (Ecologically Based Treatment, EBT - independent housing and supportive services) on the co-occurring pattern of housing stability and parenting stress among a sample of substance-using mothers who experience homelessness and have young children in their care. The association between the co-occurring patterns of housing stability and parenting stress and child internalizing and externalizing behaviors was also examined. Mothers were randomized to one of the three conditions: EBT (n = 80), Housing-only (HOU; n = 80), or Services as Usual (SAU; n = 80). Follow-up assessments were completed at 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-months post-baseline. The dual-trajectory latent class growth analyses identified five subgroups of co-occurring patterns: low-greatly improved housing paired with moderate-improved parenting stress, low-greatly improved housing paired with high-improved parenting stress, low-moderately improved housing paired with moderate-static parenting stress, low-worse housing paired with moderate-improved parenting stress, and low-worse housing paired with high-static parenting stress.

FINDINGS showed that EBT was more effective in improving housing stability and reducing parenting stress compared to HOU and SAU conditions, and further, HOU was more effective than SAU. Additionally, children whose mothers reported increased housing stability together with improved parenting stress had lower levels of internalizing and externalizing behaviors. The findings provide support to the efficacy of EBT in increasing housing stability and reducing parenting stress. The observed improvements subsequently benefited children's behavioral outcomes.


children's behavior problems; homeless mothers; housing stability; parenting stress; randomized controlled trial

