Abstract

Fear of falling related activity restrictions are widespread among older adults, leading to several adverse effects. Given these consequences, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive assessment tool that integrates various risk factors to predict the likelihood of older adults experiencing such activity restrictions. This cross-sectional study investigated fear of falling related activity restrictions and its influencing factors, simultaneously constructed and validated a nomogram among older adults residing in the communities in China. The model includes variables like age, gender, self-rated health, past year injurious falls, gait stability, anxiety, and cognitive impairment. It showed an AUC of 0.892. Internal validation had an AUC of 0.893, and external validation had an AUC of 0.939. Calibration curve showed good fit, and decision curve showed high clinical benefits. It's an intuitive tool for medical professionals to identify older adults at high risk of activity restrictions due to fear of falling.

Language: en