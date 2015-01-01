Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Black/African American (AA) individuals are a group at risk for co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and alcohol use due to unique cultural and system-level barriers. Although associations between trauma exposure, PTSD symptoms, and alcohol use are well established across various populations, Black/AA individuals are underrepresented in this literature, and related findings in this population are inconclusive. Thus, the goal of this study was to examine the associations among trauma exposure, PTSD symptoms, and alcohol use in a sample of treatment-seeking, Black/AA adults. We hypothesized that trauma exposure and alcohol use would be positively associated and that this relationship would be mediated by PTSD symptoms.



METHODS: This study conducted secondary analysis of screening data from a PTSD and alcohol use disorder clinical trial. Participants were 96 Black/AA adults (57.3% male; 2.0% Hispanic; M age = 44.73, SD = 11.83) who were seeking treatment for alcohol use and endorsed trauma exposure. Associations between trauma exposure, PTSD symptom severity, and quantity and frequency of alcohol use were tested using bivariate correlations and linear regressions. Hypothesized indirect effects were tested using IBM SPSS Statistics Version 27 PROCESS model 4 with bootstrapping.



RESULTS: Findings illustrated a significant positive association between trauma exposure and PTSD symptoms and between PTSD symptoms and drinks per typical drinking day. PTSD symptoms were not significantly associated with number of drinking days. Tests of indirect effects were significant for trauma exposure on drinks per typical drinking day through PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Results from the test of indirect effects suggest that among Black/AA adults with heavy alcohol use and trauma exposure, trauma exposure is associated with PTSD symptoms, which in turn is associated with quantity of alcohol use. These findings are consistent with research conducted with White/mixed groups and align with tenets of the self-medication model of PTSD-AUD comorbidity. These findings support current practices that highlight the importance of screening for and addressing PTSD and alcohol use in individuals exposed to trauma.



FINDINGS from this paper provide initial data on understudied relationships in an underserved sample and several suggestions are made to generate future research and improve clinical care for Black/AA adults.

