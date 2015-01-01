|
Moskal D, Bennett ME, Marks RM, Roche DJO. J. Dual Diagn. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38113919
OBJECTIVE: Black/African American (AA) individuals are a group at risk for co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and alcohol use due to unique cultural and system-level barriers. Although associations between trauma exposure, PTSD symptoms, and alcohol use are well established across various populations, Black/AA individuals are underrepresented in this literature, and related findings in this population are inconclusive. Thus, the goal of this study was to examine the associations among trauma exposure, PTSD symptoms, and alcohol use in a sample of treatment-seeking, Black/AA adults. We hypothesized that trauma exposure and alcohol use would be positively associated and that this relationship would be mediated by PTSD symptoms.
Language: en
trauma; alcohol use; post-traumatic stress; Black/African American; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02884908; Pharmacogenetic Treatment With Anti-Glutaminergic Agents for Comorbid PTSD & AUD; self-medication