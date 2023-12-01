Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is sufficient evidence that the index-finger-to-ring-finger-ratio (2D:4D-ratio) is associated with testosterone and estrogen exposure during the fetal stage. More specifically, a lower 2D:4D-ratio (that is; a shorter index finger, compared to a longer ring finger) was associated with a prenatally higher testosterone and lower estrogen exposure during the first trimester of the fetal stage. At a behavioral level, among adults, a lower 2D:4D-ratio was associated with a higher competitive performance among both female and male professional athletes, and with personality traits such as higher scores for mental toughness, dark triad traits, and aggressive behavior, and internet use disorder. Here, we tested, if 2D:4D-ratios differed among three clinical samples of individuals with amphetamine use disorder (AUD), antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), or both AUD and ASPD (AUD + ASPD), and when compared to healthy controls.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 44 individuals (mean age: 32.95 years; 22.7% females) diagnosed either with AUD (n = 25), ASPD (n = 10) or both AUD + ASPD (n = 9), and of 36 healthy controls (mean age: 23.28; 25% females). After a thorough clinical assessment, participants provided the scans of their right-hand palm to measure the lengths of their index finger and ring finger. Further, participants with AUD, ASPD and both AUD + ASPD completed a series of self-rating questionnaires on Dark Triad traits, narcissism sensitivity, and intolerance of uncertainty.



RESULTS: Compared to healthy controls, participants with AUD, ASPD, or AUD + ASPD showed statistically significantly lower 2D:4D-ratios. Participants with AUD + ASPD showed statistically significantly lowest 2D:4D-ratios, compared to participants with AUD and compared to healthy controls. For the clinical sample, a lower 2D:4D-ratio was associated with higher Dark Triad traits. 2D:4D-ratios were unrelated to narcissism sensitivity or intolerance of uncertainty. Higher scores for Dark Triad traits were associated with higher scores for narcissism sensitivity and intolerance of uncertainty.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared to healthy controls, individuals with amphetamine use disorder and concomitant antisocial personality disorder (AUD + ASPD) appeared to have been exposed to particularly high prenatal testosterone and particularly low estrogen concentrations, which, at a behavioral level, might have led to a fast life history for immediate resource acquisition.

