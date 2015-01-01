Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is frequently encountered in adolescents, but its predictive value for suicidality or other clinical characteristics is challenging due to its heterogeneous nature. This study used latent class analysis to identify subgroups of NSSI and compared these on sociodemographic characteristics, adverse outcomes and protective factors. The study included 966 high-risk adolescents, Mage 14.9 y, SD 0.9 y, 51.8% female. Four classes emerged: (1) "Low NSSI-Low suicidality", (2) "Moderate NSSI-Low suicidality", (3) "Moderate NSSI-High suicidality", and (4) "High NSSI-High suicidality". Girls predominated in the high suicidality classes. Generally, Class 4 had the poorest outcomes: more internalizing and externalizing problems, less social support from friends and families and worst self-esteem. These findings emphasize the need for interventions tailored to specific phenotypes of adolescents engaging in NSSI.

