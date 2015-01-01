|
Citation
|
Quang H, Wearne T, Filipčíková M, Pham N, Nguyen N, McDonald S. Neuropsychol. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38112938
|
Abstract
|
Apathy, the deficit of goal-directed behaviour, is well recognised as one of the most debilitating syndromes after moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, mechanisms underlying apathy, or at least factors associated with apathy, are sporadically reported. Based on a biopsychosocial framework, this systematic review and meta-analysis synthesised evidence regarding neurobiological, socio-environmental and individual factors associated with apathy. Our searches identified 21 studies satisfying inclusion and exclusion criteria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motivation; Culture; Head injury; Biopsychosocial; Individual; Neuroimaging