|
Citation
|
Smith DC, Reinhart CA, Begum S, Kosgolla J, Kelly JF, Bergman BB, Basic M. PLoS One 2023; 18(12): e0295330.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38113212
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: To date, no epidemiological survey has estimated the prevalence of adolescents identifying as being in recovery. This is necessary for planning and identifying the needs of youth with current and remitted substance use disorders. This study estimated the prevalence of recovery status in a large statewide epidemiological survey administered between January and March 2020. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were high school students in 9th through 12th grades throughout Illinois. MEASUREMENTS: Youth were asked if they were in recovery and if they had resolved problems with substances. Youth who reported recovery and problem resolving dual status (DS), recovery only (RO), and problem resolution only (PRO) were compared to propensity score matched control groups who reported neither status (neither/nor; NN). Outcomes included alcohol use, binge alcohol use, cannabis use, and prescription drug use in the past 30 days.
Language: en