Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of developing a psychotic disorder. However, in individuals with at-risk mental states for psychosis (ARMS) this association is not clear, as well as the impact of cannabis use on symptom severity. The objective of this study was to evaluate the association of cannabis use patterns and ARMS risk status, transition to psychotic and psychiatric disorders, and psychopathology.



METHOD: A sample of 109 ARMS and 197 control individuals was drawn from the general population. Lifetime, maximum and current amount of cannabis use were assessed with the South Westminster modified questionnaire. Participants were followed-up for a mean of 2.5 years and reassessed for transition to any psychiatric disorder.



RESULTS: There were no differences between ARMS and controls regarding lifetime use, current amount of use, or maximum amount of cannabis use. There were also no differences between those who transitioned to a psychiatric disorder and those who did not regarding cannabis use variables. In ARMS individuals, cannabis use was significantly related to disorganization symptoms.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study suggest that cannabis plays a role in the psychopathology of ARMS individuals, leading to more severe symptomatology.

