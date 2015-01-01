|
de Medeiros MW, Andrade JC, Haddad NM, Mendonça M, de Jesus LP, Fekih-Romdhane F, van de Bilt MT, Gattaz WF, Loch AA. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 331: e115665.
38113810
BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of developing a psychotic disorder. However, in individuals with at-risk mental states for psychosis (ARMS) this association is not clear, as well as the impact of cannabis use on symptom severity. The objective of this study was to evaluate the association of cannabis use patterns and ARMS risk status, transition to psychotic and psychiatric disorders, and psychopathology.
Keywords
Schizophrenia; Disorganization; Subclinical psychosis