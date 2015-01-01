Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullfighting festivals are commonly performed at Spain. Perineal trauma due to bull-horn injury is associated with high morbidity due to sphincteric associated lesions METHODS: We report a case of 37-year-old male patient with anal trauma due to a bull-horn injury involving the sphincter complex, treated in our Emergency department RESULTS: Urgent surgery was performed with primary sphincteroplasty, without performing a colostomy. The associated complication was a partial dehiscence of the surgical wound (Clavien-Dindo I). No transfusions, re-interventions or readmissions were registered. The degree of incontinence at discharge and after 12 month follow-up, according to the Wexner scale was 8 points and 2 points, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The main treatment of bull-horn injuries is extensive surgical debridement, antibiotic therapy, and lavage of the area. In cases involving the anal sphincter, primary sphincteroplasty is recommended. The modern trend does not include the systematic performance of a colostomy however, it has been described in cases with catastrophic wounds and urological lesions associated.

