Citation
Jara Benedetti G, Maiocchi Segredo K, Martínez Hernández A, Pastor Mora J. Tech. Coloproctol. 2023; 28(1): e19.
38112865
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullfighting festivals are commonly performed at Spain. Perineal trauma due to bull-horn injury is associated with high morbidity due to sphincteric associated lesions METHODS: We report a case of 37-year-old male patient with anal trauma due to a bull-horn injury involving the sphincter complex, treated in our Emergency department RESULTS: Urgent surgery was performed with primary sphincteroplasty, without performing a colostomy. The associated complication was a partial dehiscence of the surgical wound (Clavien-Dindo I). No transfusions, re-interventions or readmissions were registered. The degree of incontinence at discharge and after 12 month follow-up, according to the Wexner scale was 8 points and 2 points, respectively.
Language: en
Keywords
Anal trauma; Bull horn injury; Perineal trauma; Sphincteroplasty