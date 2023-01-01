SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Allan H, Merkel-Holguin L, Winokur M, Drury I. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2023; 6(4): 693-694.

10.1007/s42448-023-00176-7

Correction to: International Journal on Child Maltreatment: Research, Policy and Practice (2023) 6:205-231

https://doi.org/10.1007/s42448-022-00145-6

The article Working Towards Prevention for Families At-Risk of Child Maltreatment--Meeting Families' Needs through Community Response in Colorado, written by Heather Allan, Lisa Merkel-Holguin, Marc Winokur and Ida Drury, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 6, issue 2, page 205-231 the authors decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Authors 2023 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution licence CC BY: This licence allows readers to copy, distribute and transmit the Article as long as it is attributed back to the author. Readers are permitted to alter, transform or build upon the Article, and to use the Article for commercial purposes. Please read the full licence for further details at https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.


