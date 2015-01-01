Abstract

Using a "child participation research as duty fulfilment and investigation" approach, we looked into US children's participation reasons in the 2018 Parkland shooting protests. As duty bearers, we highlight children's protest participation reasons ground up and in vivo. Then, we explore these reasons for children's views on the four key issues hounding children's rights. Using 326 randomly selected US middle and high school newsletters, we found ten significant themes substantively different from but logically linked with organisers' publicised objectives. The reasons indicate children's internalisation, a source of autonomy development, of the issues surrounding the shooting and protests. They reveal children's views on the four key issues that emphasise the need to consider more the convergent and in-between of the mutually exclusive categories in childhood/child rights studies. Future studies should consider treating the being/becoming, nurturance/self-determination rights, and similar, convergent, and in-between categories in dynamic logical disjunctive relations. Our approach and similar child participation research approaches could also be further developed and used.

Language: en