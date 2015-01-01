Abstract

1. States Parties undertake to respect and to ensure respect for rules of international humanitarian law applicable to them in armed conflicts which are relevant to the child.



4. In accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect the civilian population in armed conflicts, States Parties shall take all feasible measures to ensure protection and care of children who are affected by an armed conflict.



Since the Journal was founded over 30 years ago, the world has witnessed a series of violent conflicts, each engendering grave consequences for children's enjoyment of their human rights. As we write, there are children in every region of the world experiencing the terrible consequences of war and conflict - from Yemen to Myanmar, more recently Ukraine and now Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. It begs a question, that we are all surely grappling with, as to the role of the children's rights research community in the face of these egregious breaches of children's human rights?



We were both born into and grew up amidst a violent conflict which seemed to be and was described as intractable. While peace in Northern Ireland remains fragile, and we know that the trauma is passed inter-generationally, it remains an example of hope in very dark times. Civil society, including academia, played a very significant role in that, explaining and advocating for human rights implementation, documenting breaches of human rights and, of course, educating generations of students. So, if you, like us, are questioning the role and value of children's rights discourse and instruments, in the wake of such egregious breaches of the rights of children, we urge you to continue to use the skills that you have to do the work that you have been trained to do - clarifying and calling states' obligations and capturing the consequences for children. The Journal welcomes your submissions on any aspect of children's rights and conflict.

