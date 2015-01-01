SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hu Z, Shi Q, Chen Y, Yuan Q, Tao Z, Bian Y, Haque MM. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(6): 809-821.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2022.2130621

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The discrete outcome model is an important method for analyzing the factors affecting crash outcomes. However, the lack of effective approaches for discretizing continuous variables and mining interaction terms are two important problems confronted by such models. To address the above issues, this paper proposes a hybrid approach combining machine learning and econometric modelling to investigate fatal crash types in Shenzhen, China. First, the fatal crash data were collected from 2014 to 2016 in Shenzhen. Second, the minimum description length principle (MDLP), an outstanding representative of supervised discretization algorithms, was used for the discretization of continuous variables in the data. This algorithm selects the proper cut-point through the minimization of the entropy for the given interval. Subsequently, the feature subset selection algorithm based on association rule mining (FEAST), which has advantages over other interaction-mining algorithms in terms of structure freedom and the global search capability, was employed to mine the interaction effects between variables. Finally, the discretized continuous variables and the interaction terms were incorporated into the random parameters logit (RPL) model.

RESULTS reveal that the goodness of fit of the MDLP-FEAST-RPL model proposed in this paper is significantly better than that of the equal width discretization (EWD)-RPL, MDLP-RPL, and EWD-FEAST-RPL models. In addition, a total of eleven factors and interaction terms are associated with urban fatal crash types. These findings will facilitate the development of cost-effective policies or countermeasures for targeted crash types in large cities of developing countries.


Language: en

Keywords

contributing factor; Crash type; feature subset selection algorithm based on association rule mining; interaction term; minimum description length principle

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print