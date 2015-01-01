SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ajise OO, Omotosho BJ. Int. J. Cyber Warf. Terror. 2022; 12(1): 1-13.

(Copyright © 2022, IGI Global)

10.4018/ijcwt.304046

Nigeria has continued to experience the menace of Boko Haram insurgency over the years. While some progress has been made over the years in curbing the activities of the insurgency in some quarters, the unabated violence against women and its implication on women and girls remain unresolved. As a po...


