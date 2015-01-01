CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Ajise OO, Omotosho BJ. Int. J. Cyber Warf. Terror. 2022; 12(1): 1-13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, IGI Global)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Nigeria has continued to experience the menace of Boko Haram insurgency over the years. While some progress has been made over the years in curbing the activities of the insurgency in some quarters, the unabated violence against women and its implication on women and girls remain unresolved. As a po...
Language: en