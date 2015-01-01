|
Citation
|
Espinoza Vigil AJ, Booker JD. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2023; 14(4): 423-433.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Societies go through complex challenges in the face of the vertiginous increase in disasters, mostly produced by the effects of extreme events. The lack of capacity to deal with disasters is evident, especially in developing countries, as in the case of Peru. Under such a premise, this paper contributes to strengthening the country's capacities, through an evaluation of national disaster resilience to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation-driven hazards caused by the El Niño disaster event between 2016 and 2017 on the Peruvian coast.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster response; Extreme weather events; Infrastructure; Resilience; Risk management; Sustainable development