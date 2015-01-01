Abstract

The Sundarban Biosphere Reserve (SBR) in India is highly vulnerable to cyclones and tidal surges due to its geographical location and low-lying coastal morphology. This deltaic tract experiences frequent cyclones that incur loss of life and property. Despite this, the SBR lacks a systematic and effective disaster warning/management plan that benefits all residents/stakeholders. Hence, it is imperative to assess the mitigation measures currently in place to effectively counter the risks arising from an increasing frequency of tropical cyclones therein. This paper examines the efficiency of the existing early warning systems (EWS) and emergency preparedness in the SBR. Data was collected at the household level on EWS, community preparedness and the economic losses occurring due to cyclones in the last ten years through field surveys. The Poisson distribution model was used to understand the relation of losses with the EWS. Our results reveal that a lack of early warning awareness and delays in emergency preparedness have made coastal communities more vulnerable. The SBR lacks an adequate disaster management plan for minimizing such losses and policy interventions are urgently required to safeguard coastal communities during and in the aftermath of cyclones. Possible improvements in existing strategies for reducing cyclone vulnerability are suggested.

