SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nick FC, Sänger N, van der Heijden S, Sandholz S. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 91: e103710.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2023.103710

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Growing dependence on critical infrastructures and exposure to natural hazards contribute to society's vulnerability to breakdowns, requiring adequate preparedness and a collaborative response during disasters. This study explores collaborative processes in the disaster response of critical water and health sectors following the 2021 floods in Western Germany. It identified key enablers and constraints for successful responses and their interactions. Organizational factors including collaboration, coordination, communication, information management and time management were key, and interacted with physical, human and social factors as well as with the overarching legal frameworks and policies within the disaster context. Lacking many enabling factors, the German flood response was insufficient, showing that critical infrastructures, their interdependencies and collaborative processes need a stronger consideration in preparedness planning.


Language: en

Keywords

Collaboration; Critical infrastructure; Dependencies; Disaster response; Floods; Preparedness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print