Abstract

Pakistan suffers from floods in the main rivers of the Indus River System due to disturbed weather patterns during monsoon and snowmelt. The study aims to identify the community perspectives on the socioeconomic impacts of floods in the Central Indus River (Punjab and Sindh), Pakistan. A questionnaire-based survey was conducted in three major biodiversity hotspot areas: Taunsa Barrage Wildlife Sanctuary, Indus River Dolphin Reserve, and Central Indus Wetlands Complex. The questionnaire identified people's knowledge, practice, and attitude regarding floods in the area. The results were interesting as they depict that the community is fully aware of the causes and impacts of floods and migratory measures. Loss of agricultural land, displacement of the human population, and animal structures were the most common impacts on people. Government departments issued flood warnings in the area to implement flood prevention plans (movement to the safe zone like protection bund). Still, due to lack of information resources, people needed more time to get information which caused significant losses. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the area played an important role in minimizing the after-effects of floods and rehabilitating the area. This study will help to improve policies for disaster risk reduction.

