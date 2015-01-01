Abstract

A community's disaster resilience and response capabilities are highly related to citizens' participation in disaster prevention planning and management. Therefore, community-based disaster management (CBDM) systems should integrate citizen participation and community capital under the category of community resilience, which has been recognized as a key aspect of disaster management. Using an earthquake event as a case, this study proposes an adaptability evaluation framework for CBDM integrating community resilience and capital. Based on interviews with stakeholders and a choice experiment method, we estimate a resident preference model under the CBDM framework. This study also measures resident preference heterogeneity using demographic data and prevention attitudes and estimates the welfare effects of CBDM. Finally, we evaluate residents' willingness to participate in different CBDM scenarios in an earthquake event. The results confirm that residents prefer holding regular disaster prevention drills, the organization of cooperative drills with local governments, the provision of disaster prevention training, and the channeling of both non-government organizations and government resources in response to a disaster. Significantly, in terms of disaster prevention measures, the integrated community disaster management framework garnered the highest willingness to participate among all scenarios, followed by enhancing residents' adaptive ability and focusing on residents' awareness and perceptions. These findings provide valuable insights into the theoretical design and construction of CBDM systems for earthquake events and related policymaking.

Language: en