Abstract

Iran has experienced significant earthquakes in the last three decades, which have caused significant damage and losses to Iranian society. Housing reconstruction is the most important and problematic issue in post-earthquake recovery programs in Iran. Delays in the provision, excess costs, and unexpected housing quality often cause the community's dissatisfaction with reconstruction programs. This research aims to study past experiences of housing reconstruction in Iran to identify critical success factors (CSFs) and ameliorate recovery programs in the future. For this purpose, three reconstruction sites for housing reconstruction in Iran are examined using a sequential mixed method. In this study, semi-structured interviews with experts were followed by a questionnaire survey. Thematic analysis, descriptive and inferential statistics were used to analyze qualitative and quantitative data. The results indicate 39 CSFs of housing reconstruction projects in Iran. They were categorized into four main themes, including "risk reduction," "community participation," "organizational design and procurement," and "housing design and implementation." These results are valuable because they are obtained by analyzing the opinions of experts and specialists who have been directly involved in Iran's most significant reconstruction projects in the last three decades. The study contributes to theory by providing a post-earthquake housing reconstruction model and contributes to practice by providing valuable tools and recommendations for stakeholders, and government officials to ensure the planning, designing, and implementation of successful housing reconstruction projects.

Language: en