Abstract

During 2020 and 2021 we performed a series of investigations about communication aspects related to the civil defense in Brazil, such as interviews, questionnaires, online roundtables and documental analysis. All federative levels (national, state and municipal) were included and we analyzed communication among them, from them to general public, and from them to other institutions. We also analyzed the way in which the communication happens (written/spoken/digital, formal/informal), and the outreach, impacts and challenges of each one. The main investigative analysis was the questionnaire, which as answered by more than 1000 municipal civil defense agencies. Some details were explored through individual interviews. As main results, we point the lack of integration and articulation between municipal, state, and national levels to improve the communication flow. Also, communities' participation should be fostered to legitimate communication and strengthen the trust on the system.

