Abstract

Children are a particularly vulnerable group in disaster situations, yet they are often overlooked in disaster management planning. To address this issue, a multilevel and multidimensional children resilience (MCR) framework is proposed in this study to assess the resilience of children in disaster situations. The framework takes into account four stages and five dimensions of resilience, which represent the layered reality and layered protection experienced by children. The study was conducted in four neighborhoods within the provincial capital of Peshawar, Pakistan. The selected areas exhibited distinctive urban and rural characteristics and were frequently exposed to natural hazards such as floods and earthquakes. The study employed a household questionnaire survey, targeting children as primary respondents. The proposed framework was validated by constructing the Multidimensional Children Disaster (MCR) Resilience Index. The results of the study demonstrate significant variations among all five dimensions of resilience. The proposed framework provides detailed and interactive perspectives on children's disaster resilience, emphasizing that disaster resilience is an integrated approach, which requires an integrated and holistic investigation. The proposed framework and methodology are replicable and can be used to quantify children's resilience and identify specific dimensions that can be enhanced through appropriate disaster risk reduction strategies.

