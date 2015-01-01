Abstract

The health of the vulnerable populations receiving the Long-Term Care (LTC) Insurance Programs was threatened by the direct and indirect effects of disasters. The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami and the explosion at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (FDNPP) forced 164,865 people's evacuation and caused many disaster-related deaths. We examined the relationship between these deaths and LTC certification. Data were collected from 520 people who were living in Minamisoma City during the earthquake and whose deaths were certified as disaster-related by the Minamisoma City Committee for Certification of Disaster-Related Deaths from September 2011 to February 2021; 467 (90.0%) responded to the LTC item on the survey form, of which 200 (38.5%) were not certified and 266 (51.3%) were certified for LTC. People with high levels of LTC certification needs during the acute phase of the earthquake were found to be more likely to die from circulatory and respiratory diseases. The mean time from disaster to death was shorter for those with higher levels of LTC; it was significantly shorter for those with long-term care level 3 and above. This study points out the importance of timely response with regard to disaster-related deaths and long-term care. Further studies are needed to examine how medical resources can be deployed in a timely manner.

